Former Black Eye Pastry Chef Plans Spruce & Lark in Congress Park

Alicia Luther Clardie moved to Denver from Los Angeles a little over two years ago specifically to take a job as the pastry chef at Black Eye Coffee in Capitol Hill. That job ended in June (and Black Eye is now closed), but since then she's been making plans to open her own cafe called Spruce & Lark early next year.

While she says she can't reveal the exact address, Luther Clardie has picked out an existing spot in the Congress Park neighborhood where she'll be able to take possession of the space in January 2018, with hope of completing a quick remodel to open in February or March. The cafe will showcase her pastries and breads and will serve breakfast and lunch all day along with coffee drinks made with locally roasted beans.

The pastry chef learned her craft at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school before taking an externship at a cake company in Los Angeles. From there she worked for four years at Akasha in Culver City, quickly rising to executive pastry chef over two locations. And although the job at Black Eye ended in being laid off, she's still grateful for the opportunity because it brought her to Colorado. In fact, she loves being here so much that she named her upcoming cafe after the state tree and the state bird.