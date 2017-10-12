Peteybird Turns Ice Cream Sandwich Cart Into Brick-and Mortar Shop

Sure we already had our first snow, but is it ever too cold for ice cream sandwiches? At the newly launched Peteybird at 3040 Blake Street in RiNo, owner Pete Bredemann thinks not.

"The ice cream sandwich should be a dessert served and enjoyed at any occasion," says Bredemann. "Our mission is to make the best ice cream sandwiches in the world and have them included in the dessert conversation with dessert mainstays like cookies and cupcakes."

The style of these tiny, hand-held creations proves a little different from your average ice cream sandwich. For starters, the dish is small enough that you can order a flight of four and taste the cold, sweet rainbow without filling up. Right now that could include a combination of chocolate and fresh mint chocolate chip; oatmeal and pumpkin with candied walnuts; or sugar and strawberry with sprinkles.