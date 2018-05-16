Pho Haus Wraps Vietnamese Tradition in a Flour Tortilla

Pho Haus didn't invent the pho burrito — or phorrito, as we prefer to call it. In fact, the young restaurant, which opened about seven months ago at 540 East Alameda Avenue, doesn't even list the unusual dish on its regular menu — yet. But Instagram photos of fat burritos filled with thin-sliced brisket and rice noodles posted by owners Annie Tran and Aaron Lam have created a steady stream of customers looking for something new and delicious.

Credit for the first commercially available phorrito likely goes to a Los Angeles eatery called Komodo, but Tran says she initially heard of it while living in the San Francisco area. Still, she and Lam didn't plan on offering a phorrito at Pho Haus until they noticed that their noodle-soup sales were dropping as the weather warmed up; the pho lovers who'd been stopping by their place to shake off the winter chill were now looking for other options. So Lam added white and whole-wheat flour tortillas to the restaurant's inventory and began selling pho burritos as an off-menu special advertised on Instagram.

Lam's family owned the original Thai Basil that occupied this building for years before they decided to close the place in order to focus more on their real estate business. (Other Thai Basil locations around the city are independently owned by other family members; the Park Meadows outpost was recently shuttered.) After Thai Basil left West Washington Park, the space briefly became My Ramen 2, but the owner closed up shop last fall, leaving a full kitchen of stock pots and other cooking equipment to Lam and Tran. They launched their Vietnamese menu with Tran's mother's pho recipe, along with a few other classic creations and hard-to-find specialties.