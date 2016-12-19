Photos: A Beer Festivus for the Rest of Us

Lindsey Bartlett

Seinfeld has been off the air for nearly twenty years, but gags from the show still live on. The fifth annual Denver Beer Festivus, held on Saturday, December 17, celebrated the alternative holiday observance created by character George Costanza's dad, who wanted "a Festivus for the rest of us" to escape the commercialism of Christmastime. The beer fest sprang from a single sitcom episode first aired in 1997 and borrowed feats of strength, airing of grievances and the aluminum Festivus pole while adding local craft beer and a silent disco.

Beer and pop-culture fans braved snow and single-digit temperatures to head to Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, where holiday costumes, tacky sweaters and onesies were the outfits of choice. See our complete Festivus slideshow for more photos.

