Photos: A Month of 100 Favorite Dishes

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 8:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
This breakfast sandwich at La Fillette Bakery caught our attention for its top-notch croissant baked earlier that day and a sunny-side-up egg.
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation
A A

Although we write about Denver food and restaurants for a living, we're just like you: we have to eat — generally three meals a day, every day. Sometimes that means cooking at home, sometimes it means an extravagant dinner out for a special occasion. Often it means just popping into a new cafe or favorite Chinese eatery for a quick bite. But no matter where we choose to spend our dining dollars, we're always on the lookout for something special — that sandwich we just can't put down, like the croissant from La Fillette Bakery in the photo above, or a hearty breakfast that makes us want to linger for hours over endless cups of coffee and scraps of toast with fresh-made jam., like we did for brunch at River and Woods

That's how we pick our 100 Favorite Dishes; we just eat like we always do and report back the best. Occasionally we'll get a tip on a new seasonal special or a taqueria that has upped its game, and we'll bring you those too. Here's a look back in photos of the last month of 100 Favorite Dishes. Or for more, browse through the complete collection so far this year.

Brunch at River and Woods in Boulder is worthy of our list.
Linnea Covington
Linnea Covington
4416 E. Eighth Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80220

www.sugarvisiondenver.com/la-fillette.html

River and Woods
2328 Pearl St.
Boulder, Colorado 80302

riverandwoodsboulder.com

