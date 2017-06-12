menu

Photos: Wings & Whiskey Swoops Into Ace Eat Serve


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Photos: Wings & Whiskey Swoops Into Ace Eat Serve

Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:28 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Wings made everyone happy at Ace.EXPAND
Wings made everyone happy at Ace.
Mark Antonation
A A

Ain't no thing but a chicken wing — unless you want to add some whiskey too. That's exactly what the chefs and bartenders at Ace Eat Serve did yesterday for Wings & Whiskey, the annual fundraiser for for the Denver Housing Authority's Youth Culinary Academy. Ticket holders grabbed flappers from Cho77, Coperta, Lou's Hot & Naked (coming soon to downtown), the Big Red F restaurant group, Desmond, the King of Wings food truck, the Osage Cafe and the host team, noshing on everything from classic Buffalo-style to Nashville hot to pungent Vietnamese. Chef Ryan Gorby's Cho77 team flew off with the Wing King trophy while live music, a wing-eating contest and ping pong kept the crowd entertained. This was one event where everyone was their own wing man.

For more wing action, see our complete Wings & Whiskey slideshow.

Ryan Gorby was crowned wing king for Cho77's wings.EXPAND
Ryan Gorby was crowned wing king for Cho77's wings.
Mark Antonation
Cho77's Vietnamese wings.EXPAND
Cho77's Vietnamese wings.
Mark Antonation
Wet wipes were in high demand.EXPAND
Wet wipes were in high demand.
Mark Antonation
Wing lovers enjoyed Odell beers as part of the event.EXPAND
Wing lovers enjoyed Odell beers as part of the event.
Mark Antonation
There was no getting around being messy.EXPAND
There was no getting around being messy.
Mark Antonation
Wings and fries from the King of Wings.EXPAND
Wings and fries from the King of Wings.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Ace Eat Serve
More Info
More Info

501 E. 17th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-800-7705

www.aceeatserve.com

miles
Osage Cafe
More Info
More Info

1099 Osage St.
Denver, CO 80204

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >