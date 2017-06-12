Photos: Wings & Whiskey Swoops Into Ace Eat Serve

EXPAND Wings made everyone happy at Ace. Mark Antonation

Ain't no thing but a chicken wing — unless you want to add some whiskey too. That's exactly what the chefs and bartenders at Ace Eat Serve did yesterday for Wings & Whiskey, the annual fundraiser for for the Denver Housing Authority's Youth Culinary Academy. Ticket holders grabbed flappers from Cho77, Coperta, Lou's Hot & Naked (coming soon to downtown), the Big Red F restaurant group, Desmond, the King of Wings food truck, the Osage Cafe and the host team, noshing on everything from classic Buffalo-style to Nashville hot to pungent Vietnamese. Chef Ryan Gorby's Cho77 team flew off with the Wing King trophy while live music, a wing-eating contest and ping pong kept the crowd entertained. This was one event where everyone was their own wing man.

EXPAND Ryan Gorby was crowned wing king for Cho77's wings. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Cho77's Vietnamese wings. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Wet wipes were in high demand. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Wing lovers enjoyed Odell beers as part of the event. Mark Antonation

EXPAND There was no getting around being messy. Mark Antonation