Photos: Anointed BBQ & Soul Food Hosts Neighborhood Service Day
Good food, good times at Anointed BBQ & Soul Food.
Danielle Lirette
Good food, good cause: Mo Jones opened Anointed BBQ & Soul Food at 2504 West Hampden Road three months ago — but keeping the fires burning hasn't kept him from his commitment to the community. The founder of Hedges & Highway Outreach Ministries, which helps youth and homeless individuals, Jones held a November Neighborhood Service Day outside the restaurant on Sunday, November 13, and photographer Danielle Lirette was there to capture the good times.
Set up for a day of service.
Danielle Lirette
Cutting the second anniversary cake.
Danielle Lirette
The reward for good work.
Danielle Lirette
Inside Anointed BBQ.
Danielle Lirette
Welcome to the neighborhood.
Danielle Lirette
