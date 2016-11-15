Photos: Anointed BBQ & Soul Food Hosts Neighborhood Service Day

EXPAND Good food, good times at Anointed BBQ & Soul Food. Danielle Lirette

Good food, good cause: Mo Jones opened Anointed BBQ & Soul Food at 2504 West Hampden Road three months ago — but keeping the fires burning hasn't kept him from his commitment to the community. The founder of Hedges & Highway Outreach Ministries, which helps youth and homeless individuals, Jones held a November Neighborhood Service Day outside the restaurant on Sunday, November 13, and photographer Danielle Lirette was there to capture the good times.

Set up for a day of service.

Cutting the second anniversary cake.

The reward for good work.

Inside Anointed BBQ.

Welcome to the neighborhood.

