menu

Photos: Anointed BBQ & Soul Food Hosts Neighborhood Service Day

Photos: Bacon and Beer Sizzled at the Glitter Dome


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Photos: Anointed BBQ & Soul Food Hosts Neighborhood Service Day

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Good food, good times at Anointed BBQ & Soul Food.EXPAND
Good food, good times at Anointed BBQ & Soul Food.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Good food, good cause: Mo Jones opened Anointed BBQ & Soul Food at 2504 West Hampden Road three months ago — but keeping the fires burning hasn't kept him from his commitment to the community. The founder of Hedges & Highway Outreach Ministries, which helps youth and homeless individuals, Jones held a November Neighborhood Service Day outside the restaurant on Sunday, November 13, and photographer Danielle Lirette was there to capture the good times.

Set up for a day of service.EXPAND
Set up for a day of service.
Danielle Lirette
Cutting the second anniversary cake.EXPAND
Cutting the second anniversary cake.
Danielle Lirette
The reward for good work.EXPAND
The reward for good work.
Danielle Lirette
Inside Anointed BBQ.EXPAND
Inside Anointed BBQ.
Danielle Lirette
Welcome to the neighborhood.EXPAND
Welcome to the neighborhood.
Danielle Lirette

Related Stories

See the full Anointed BBQ Neighborhood Service slideshow here.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Anointed BBQ & Soul Food
More Info
More Info

2504 W. Hampden Ave.
Sheridan, Colorado 80110

www.facebook.com/AnointedBBQandSoulfood

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >