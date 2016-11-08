Photos: Bacon and Beer Sizzled at the Glitter Dome
Beer samples and bacon-studded snacks highlighted Bacon and Beer 2016.
Danielle Lirette
A dozen Colorado breweries toted their beers to the Glitter Dome (3600 Wynkoop Street) on Saturday, November 5, for the fifth annual Bacon and Beer Festival, with the express intention of bringing out the best in bacon dishes prepared by some of Denver's top chefs. But then, doesn't everything go better with bacon? Here's a look at the porky proceedings of what has become one of the city's favorite food-and-drink festivals.
Eating pork with a spork.
Danielle Lirette
Glazed pork belly for everyone.
Danielle Lirette
Chefs turned out some great bites at Bacon & Beer.
Danielle Lirette
Bacon & Beer Festival 2016
Danielle Lirette
Bacon, beer — and bacon-flavored whiskey.
Danielle Lirette
Breckenridge Brewery pours samples for the crowd.
Danielle Lirette
Some folks really love bacon.
Danielle Lirette
3600 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80216
