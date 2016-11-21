Photos: Brown Palace Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Champagne Cascade
|
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas....
Brandon Marshall
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa got the holiday season off to a smashing start with its annual Champagne Cascade, a three-decade-old tradition that involves sabering the top off a bottle of champagne, then filling a tree comprising 6,000 champagne glasses. Photographer Brandon Marshall was at the Brown to catch the careful action on November 20; keep reading for a taste.
|
Brandon Marshall
|
The audience watches.
Brandon Marshall
|
Sabering the champagne bottle.
Brandon Marshall
|
The finished product.
Brandon Marshall
|
Pouring the champagne.
Brandon Marshall
Now see the complete Brown Palace slideshow.
