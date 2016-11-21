menu

Ten Places to Get Sauced on Thanksgiving Eve in Denver


Photos: Brown Palace Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Champagne Cascade

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Westword Staff
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas....EXPAND
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas....
Brandon Marshall
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa got the holiday season off to a smashing start with its annual Champagne Cascade, a three-decade-old tradition that involves sabering the top off a bottle of champagne, then filling a tree comprising 6,000 champagne glasses. Photographer Brandon Marshall was at the Brown to catch the careful action on November 20; keep reading for a taste.

Photos: Brown Palace Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Champagne Cascade
Brandon Marshall
The audience watches.EXPAND
The audience watches.
Brandon Marshall
Sabering the champagne bottle.EXPAND
Sabering the champagne bottle.
Brandon Marshall
The finished product.EXPAND
The finished product.
Brandon Marshall
Pouring the champagne.EXPAND
Pouring the champagne.
Brandon Marshall

Now see the complete Brown Palace slideshow.

Brown Palace Hotel
321 17th St
Denver, Colorado 80202

303-297-3111

www.brownpalace.com

