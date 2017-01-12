Photos: Buggin' Out at Linger's Bug Banquet & Benefit

EXPAND Ant and forelle pear salad. Danielle Lirette

Is something bugging you? Maybe you're not getting enough insects in your diet. As one of the leaders in insect-based food, Linger wants to fix that. Last night, the LoHi eatery got buggy with guest chef and author David George Gordon, for a Denver Bug Banquet & Benefit to raise money for the Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch, which farms crickets and other insects for human consumption. Gordon, who penned The Eat-a-Bug Cookbook, and the Linger kitchen crew turned out a five-course dinner of wax worm quesadillas; mealworm-and-chapulín (that's grasshopper) squash soup; ant-and-pear salad; grasshopper kabobs with orthopteran orzo; and spiced Moravian cookies with cricket powder.

If you missed the dinner, you can still sample cricket-powder empanadas from Linger's daily menu. For more photos of the dinner, see our complete Linger Bug Banquet & Benefit slideshow.

EXPAND "Bug Chef" David George Gordon (left) with chef Justin Cucci of the Edible Beats team. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Waxworm and avocado quesadilla. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND "Bug Chef" David George Gordon with fans. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Locust kabobs with orthopteran "orzo." Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Curried mealworm and winter squash soup. Danielle Lirette