Photos: Buggin' Out at Linger's Bug Banquet & Benefit

Photos: Pink Cheek Night Lures Ice Cream Fanatics to Little Man


Photos: Buggin' Out at Linger's Bug Banquet & Benefit

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9:27 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Ant and forelle pear salad.EXPAND
Ant and forelle pear salad.
Danielle Lirette
Is something bugging you? Maybe you're not getting enough insects in your diet. As one of the leaders in insect-based food, Linger wants to fix that. Last night, the LoHi eatery got buggy with guest chef and author David George Gordon, for a Denver Bug Banquet & Benefit to raise money for the Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch, which farms crickets and other insects for human consumption. Gordon, who penned The Eat-a-Bug Cookbook, and the Linger kitchen crew turned out a five-course dinner of wax worm quesadillas; mealworm-and-chapulín (that's grasshopper) squash soup; ant-and-pear salad; grasshopper kabobs with orthopteran orzo; and spiced Moravian cookies with cricket powder.

If you missed the dinner, you can still sample cricket-powder empanadas from Linger's daily menu. For more photos of the dinner, see our complete Linger Bug Banquet & Benefit slideshow.

"Bug Chef" David George Gordon (left) with chef Justin Cucci of the Edible Beats team.EXPAND
"Bug Chef" David George Gordon (left) with chef Justin Cucci of the Edible Beats team.
Danielle Lirette
Waxworm and avocado quesadilla.EXPAND
Waxworm and avocado quesadilla.
Danielle Lirette
"Bug Chef" David George Gordon with fans.EXPAND
"Bug Chef" David George Gordon with fans.
Danielle Lirette
Locust kabobs with orthopteran "orzo."EXPAND
Locust kabobs with orthopteran "orzo."
Danielle Lirette
Curried mealworm and winter squash soup.EXPAND
Curried mealworm and winter squash soup.
Danielle Lirette
Ant-topped caramels.EXPAND
Ant-topped caramels.
Danielle Lirette

