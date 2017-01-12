Photos: Buggin' Out at Linger's Bug Banquet & Benefit
|
Ant and forelle pear salad.
Danielle Lirette
Is something bugging you? Maybe you're not getting enough insects in your diet. As one of the leaders in insect-based food, Linger wants to fix that. Last night, the LoHi eatery got buggy with guest chef and author David George Gordon, for a Denver Bug Banquet & Benefit to raise money for the Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch, which farms crickets and other insects for human consumption. Gordon, who penned The Eat-a-Bug Cookbook, and the Linger kitchen crew turned out a five-course dinner of wax worm quesadillas; mealworm-and-chapulín (that's grasshopper) squash soup; ant-and-pear salad; grasshopper kabobs with orthopteran orzo; and spiced Moravian cookies with cricket powder.
If you missed the dinner, you can still sample cricket-powder empanadas from Linger's daily menu. For more photos of the dinner, see our complete Linger Bug Banquet & Benefit slideshow.
|
"Bug Chef" David George Gordon (left) with chef Justin Cucci of the Edible Beats team.
Danielle Lirette
|
Waxworm and avocado quesadilla.
Danielle Lirette
|
"Bug Chef" David George Gordon with fans.
Danielle Lirette
|
Locust kabobs with orthopteran "orzo."
Danielle Lirette
|
Curried mealworm and winter squash soup.
Danielle Lirette
|
Ant-topped caramels.
Danielle Lirette
