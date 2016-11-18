menu

Photos: Chef & Brew Paired Great Beer and Food on a Snowy Denver Night

Photos: Chef & Brew Paired Great Beer and Food on a Snowy Denver Night

Friday, November 18, 2016 at 9:27 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Great Divide pours the winning beer: a dark American sour aged in wine barrels.EXPAND
Great Divide pours the winning beer: a dark American sour aged in wine barrels.
Danielle Lirette
A A

The fourth annual Chef & Brew brought together creative cooks and brash brewers from Denver's restaurant and beer scenes last night at the EXDO Event Center for a flavored-filled evening while the first snow of the year fell. Judged beer-and-food pairings gave ticket holders plenty to ponder, with unusual beer styles like chocolate rye Scotch ale and pumpkin-spice sour beer bringing out the best in everything from Thai-style pork temple meat to croissant-waffles topped with winter vegetables. At the end of the night, champions were announced, but the real winners were the guests who got to partake in all the tasty fun.

There were three categories up for awards: best dish, best beer and best pairing. Great Divide Brewing won the best beer award from the judges for a dark American sour ale aged in wine barrels. Chef Ryan Gorby of Cho77 won for Thai-style pork temple. And the pairing trophy went to Pub17 (the Grand Hyatt's restaurant downtown) and River North Brewing for spicy shrimp with green-curry panna cotta paired with an American IPA.

For more photos, see our complete Chef & Brew 2016 slide show.

Chef Ryan Gorby of Cho77 took home the trophy for best dish - Thai-style pork temple.EXPAND
Chef Ryan Gorby of Cho77 took home the trophy for best dish - Thai-style pork temple.
Danielle Lirette
Pub17's contribution to the event, spicy shrimp with green-curry panna cotta and pickled green beans, won best pairing, along with an American IPA from River North Brewing.EXPAND
Pub17's contribution to the event, spicy shrimp with green-curry panna cotta and pickled green beans, won best pairing, along with an American IPA from River North Brewing.
Danielle Lirette
Restaurateur John Skogstad and Chef & Brew organizer Michael Long give out the awards.EXPAND
Restaurateur John Skogstad and Chef & Brew organizer Michael Long give out the awards.
Danielle Lirette
Breckenridge Brewery pours for thirsty guests.EXPAND
Breckenridge Brewery pours for thirsty guests.
Danielle Lirette
It's amazing how good food can look when served on a paper plate.EXPAND
It's amazing how good food can look when served on a paper plate.
Danielle Lirette
Winning brewers and chefs received commemorative ceramic beer steins.EXPAND
Winning brewers and chefs received commemorative ceramic beer steins.
Danielle Lirette
Chef and Brew 2016.EXPAND
Chef and Brew 2016.
Danielle Lirette
The Squeaky Bean team served up some savory "lattes" with arancini and Parmesan foam.EXPAND
The Squeaky Bean team served up some savory "lattes" with arancini and Parmesan foam.
Danielle Lirette

EXDO Event Center
3500 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-468-5443

www.exdoevents.com

Remind Me Later >