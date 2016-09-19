Photos: Denver Chefs Pitch In for Educational Farm Fundraiser Dinner
|
Guests gathered at Acres Farm at Warren Tech High School to enjoy a dinner made with produced grown all around them.
Mark Antonation
The Squeaky Bean Farm + Table presented its final farm dinner of the season at Acres, an educational farm at Warren Tech High School in Lakewood, on Sunday, September 18. The dinner was a fundraiser to benefit the school and farm, which teaches students about cooking, organic farming and soil-building and also sells produce to several restaurants and at the Union Station Farmers Market. Chefs from Honor Society, the Squeaky Bean, Harman's, Cart-Driver, Bistro Vendome, Bar Dough and Warren Tech's culinary program presented a seven-course dinner overflowing with farm-fresh produce.
Courses included corn miso soup from Honor Society's chef Josh Chesterson; salmon crudo from chef John Little of Harman's; bean soup with sweet-pepper sambal from Andrew Vanstee and Eric Cimino of Cart-Driver; rabbit confit from Adam Branz of Bistro Vendome; beef roulade with celeriac puree from Sebastian Hoentszch of the Squeaky Bean; duck breast with carrot and walnut from Blake Edmunds of Bar Dough; and a dessert from Warren Tech's chef-instructors Joachim Schaaf and David Bochmann.
See our complete slideshows for more photos of the Acres Farm/Warren Tech fundraiser dinner.
|
Salmon crudo topped with heirloom cucumber varieties and other fresh veggies.
Mark Antonation
|
Bean soup with sweet-pepper sambal and pea shoots.
Mark Antonation
|
Rabbit confit with tomato chutney and summer squash.
Mark Antonation
|
Something you don't see every day: a harp player on a farm.
Mark Antonation
|
Diners enjoyed a cool Colorado evening at Acres Farm.
Mark Antonation
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Location
1500 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80202
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!