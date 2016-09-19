Photos: Denver Chefs Pitch In for Educational Farm Fundraiser Dinner

EXPAND Guests gathered at Acres Farm at Warren Tech High School to enjoy a dinner made with produced grown all around them. Mark Antonation

The Squeaky Bean Farm + Table presented its final farm dinner of the season at Acres, an educational farm at Warren Tech High School in Lakewood, on Sunday, September 18. The dinner was a fundraiser to benefit the school and farm, which teaches students about cooking, organic farming and soil-building and also sells produce to several restaurants and at the Union Station Farmers Market. Chefs from Honor Society, the Squeaky Bean, Harman's, Cart-Driver, Bistro Vendome, Bar Dough and Warren Tech's culinary program presented a seven-course dinner overflowing with farm-fresh produce.

Courses included corn miso soup from Honor Society's chef Josh Chesterson; salmon crudo from chef John Little of Harman's; bean soup with sweet-pepper sambal from Andrew Vanstee and Eric Cimino of Cart-Driver; rabbit confit from Adam Branz of Bistro Vendome; beef roulade with celeriac puree from Sebastian Hoentszch of the Squeaky Bean; duck breast with carrot and walnut from Blake Edmunds of Bar Dough; and a dessert from Warren Tech's chef-instructors Joachim Schaaf and David Bochmann.

Salmon crudo topped with heirloom cucumber varieties and other fresh veggies.

Bean soup with sweet-pepper sambal and pea shoots.

Rabbit confit with tomato chutney and summer squash.

Something you don't see every day: a harp player on a farm.