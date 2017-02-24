Photos: Denver Restaurant Week Kicks Off With Awards Ceremony for Chefs

EXPAND Cheers to Denver Restaurant Week, from the chefs who make it possible. Danielle Lirette

Denver Restaurant Week kicks off tonight with ten days of discount menus from more than 250 participating restaurants. This year, the event's organizer, Visit Denver, held an awards ceremony to honor Denver James Beard Award winners and finalists. The honorees of the ceremony, held yesterday afternoon at Exdo Event Center, were Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja, Bistro Vendôme, Euclid Hall, Stoic & Genuine), Frank Bonanno (Mizuna, Osteria Marco, Luca, Bones and more), Alex Seidel (Fruition, Mercantile), Steven Redzikowski (Acorn), Yasmin Lozada-Hissom (Duo, Spuntino, Olivea, Avelina), Troy Guard (TAG, Guard and Grace), Dana Rodriguez (Work & Class), Jorel Pierce (Rioja Group, Euclid Hall) and Jeff Osaka (Osaka Ramen, Sushi-Rama, Denver Central Market).

For more photos, see our complete slideshow of the Restaurant Week kick-off party.

EXPAND Dishes like this will be available all over town on Restaurant week menus. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Chef Nicholas Kayser (left) of Vesta and John Di Tirro of Luca. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Guard & Grace is one of many eateries participating in Restaurant Week. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND A chef's hands are never still. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Chef Jeremy Kittelson (center) with the some of the Edible Beats team at the Denver Restaurant Week Kickoff. Danielle Lirette