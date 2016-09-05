Photos: Getting Corny at A Taste of Colorado
Colorado corn.
Brandon Marshall
A Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park for its fourth and final day today — but you'll still find plenty of Colorado art, live music and tastes of local products. Our top taste at Taste? Colorado corn, roasted right on-site. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. today, and the fun runs until 8 p.m. To find out more, go to atasteofcolorado.com, and keep reading for just a kernel of what you'll find at the the 33rd annual Taste of Colorado.
We're all ears.
Brandon Marshall
Roasting corn.
Brandon Marshall
Hot corn on the cob.
Brandon Marshall
A true taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall
This is the taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall
Another satisfied Taste eater.
Brandon Marshall
