Photos: Getting Corny at A Taste of Colorado

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 9:54 a.m.
By Westword
Colorado corn.EXPAND
Colorado corn.
Brandon Marshall
A A

A Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park for its fourth and final day today — but you'll still find plenty of Colorado art, live music and tastes of local products. Our top taste at Taste? Colorado corn, roasted right on-site. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. today, and the fun runs until 8 p.m. To find out more, go to atasteofcolorado.com, and keep reading for just a kernel of what you'll find at the the 33rd annual Taste of Colorado. 

We're all ears.EXPAND
We're all ears.
Brandon Marshall
Roasting corn.EXPAND
Roasting corn.
Brandon Marshall
Hot corn on the cob.EXPAND
Hot corn on the cob.
Brandon Marshall
A true taste of Colorado.EXPAND
A true taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall
This is the taste of Colorado.EXPAND
This is the taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall
Another satisfied Taste eater.EXPAND
Another satisfied Taste eater.
Brandon Marshall

Hungry for more? See the full Taste of Colorado slideshow.

Broadway and Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

303-892-1112

www.denvergov.org

