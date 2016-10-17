Photos: Grand Coffee Bazaar 2016 Gives Denver the Jitters
The Grand Coffee Bazaar brings variety to Denver's morning pour.
Danielle Lirette
Can't get started without your morning caffeine buzz? The organizers of the Grand Coffee Bazaar get it. The third annual celebration of the bean brought all manner of coffee drinks and products to the Redline Art Gallery on Saturday, October 15, keeping attendees jittery with the joy of java. More than a dozen roasters brought their best beans, and five Denver breweries took the edge off with coffee-infused beers. Photographer Danielle Lirette captured every pour-over and perk of the event. See our Grand Coffee Bazaar 2016 slideshow for more photos.
Novo Coffee brought their best beans.
Danielle Lirette
These java junkies would never consider switching to decaf.
Danielle Lirette
Logan House Coffee Co. bottles its coffee — the beans, not the brew.
Danielle Lirette
A toast to a good coffee roast.
Danielle Lirette
Pour-over coffee remains popular with aficionados.
Danielle Lirette
The festival served two kinds of brew: coffee and coffee-infused beer.
Danielle Lirette
