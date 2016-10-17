Photos: Grand Coffee Bazaar 2016 Gives Denver the Jitters

EXPAND The Grand Coffee Bazaar brings variety to Denver's morning pour. Danielle Lirette

Can't get started without your morning caffeine buzz? The organizers of the Grand Coffee Bazaar get it. The third annual celebration of the bean brought all manner of coffee drinks and products to the Redline Art Gallery on Saturday, October 15, keeping attendees jittery with the joy of java. More than a dozen roasters brought their best beans, and five Denver breweries took the edge off with coffee-infused beers. Photographer Danielle Lirette captured every pour-over and perk of the event. See our Grand Coffee Bazaar 2016 slideshow for more photos.

EXPAND Novo Coffee brought their best beans. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND These java junkies would never consider switching to decaf. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Logan House Coffee Co. bottles its coffee — the beans, not the brew. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND A toast to a good coffee roast. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Pour-over coffee remains popular with aficionados. Danielle Lirette