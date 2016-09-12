menu

Photos: James Beard Foundation Throws Boulder Bash


Monday, September 12, 2016 at 10:58 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
A night under the stars on 13th Street in Boulder.EXPAND
A night under the stars on 13th Street in Boulder.
Mark Antonation
The James Beard Foundation states a mission to "celebrate, nurture, and honor America's diverse culinary heritage." On Saturday, September 10, the foundation brought that mission to the streets of Boulder with a dinner organized by chef/farmer Eric Skokan of Black Cat Farm, Black Cat Bistro and Bramble & Hare. Colorado's summer harvest was the theme that brought together eleven top chefs, mixologists and bakers from Denver and Boulder for a multi-course dinner under the clear Colorado sky.

Participating chefs included Daniel Asher (River & Woods), Jessica Emich (Shine), Will and Coral Frischkorn (Cured and Cured West), Bradford Heap (Wild Standard, Salt and Colterra), Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja and several others), Mark Monette (Flagstaff House), Dave Query (Big Red F Restaurant Group), Alex Seidel (Fruition and Mercantile Dining & Provision), and and Jennifer Bush of Lucky's Bakehouse. Joining them were Bryan Dayton of Oak at Fourteenth, Acorn and Brider as mixologist and Master Sommelier Brett Zimmerman, who paired wine and cocktails with each of the plated dishes. 

Here's a look at the evening, which took place on a fenced of block of Thirteenth Street just south of the Pearl Street Mall.

Long tables await guests in front of Black Cat Bistro.EXPAND
Long tables await guests in front of Black Cat Bistro.
Mark Antonation
Bryan Dayton serves cocktails to accompany passed appetizers.EXPAND
Bryan Dayton serves cocktails to accompany passed appetizers.
Mark Antonation
Cured brought a variety of salumi and cheese.EXPAND
Cured brought a variety of salumi and cheese.
Mark Antonation
Two-handed cocktail stirring is the mark of a professional.EXPAND
Two-handed cocktail stirring is the mark of a professional.
Mark Antonation
Thirteenth Street was fenced off for a block south of the Pearl Street Mall.EXPAND
Thirteenth Street was fenced off for a block south of the Pearl Street Mall.
Mark Antonation
Bartenders poured Colorado wine from Bookcliff Vineyards.EXPAND
Bartenders poured Colorado wine from Bookcliff Vineyards.
Mark Antonation
Chef Dave Query preps corn cakes for his Colorado lamb dish.EXPAND
Chef Dave Query preps corn cakes for his Colorado lamb dish.
Mark Antonation
Chef Jennifer Jasinski inspects cornbread rounds that were paired with seared scallops and corn sabayon.EXPAND
Chef Jennifer Jasinski inspects cornbread rounds that were paired with seared scallops and corn sabayon.
Mark Antonation
Passed appetizers are plated on wooden platters.EXPAND
Passed appetizers are plated on wooden platters.
Mark Antonation
Black Cat's dining room was turned into a plating station for the chefs.EXPAND
Black Cat's dining room was turned into a plating station for the chefs.
Mark Antonation
The weather was perfect for an outdoor dinner in Boulder.EXPAND
The weather was perfect for an outdoor dinner in Boulder.
Mark Antonation
Chefs Dave Query and Eric Skokan get ready to present dishes.EXPAND
Chefs Dave Query and Eric Skokan get ready to present dishes.
Mark Antonation
Chef Eric Skokan's suckling pig confit with pork raised on his Black Cat Farm.EXPAND
Chef Eric Skokan's suckling pig confit with pork raised on his Black Cat Farm.
Mark Antonation
Everyone pitches in to plate chef Bradford Heap's salmon dish.EXPAND
Everyone pitches in to plate chef Bradford Heap's salmon dish.
Mark Antonation
Chef Alex Seidel chats with guests.EXPAND
Chef Alex Seidel chats with guests.
Mark Antonation
Chef Jennifer Jasinski's scallop and corn sabayon with figs and cornbread.EXPAND
Chef Jennifer Jasinski's scallop and corn sabayon with figs and cornbread.
Mark Antonation
BoulderEXPAND
Boulder
Mark Antonation
Chef Bradford Heap's wild salmon escabeche.EXPAND
Chef Bradford Heap's wild salmon escabeche.
Mark Antonation
Black Cat Bistro provided the space for chefs to prepare their dishes.EXPAND
Black Cat Bistro provided the space for chefs to prepare their dishes.
Mark Antonation
Inside the kitchen at Black Cat.EXPAND
Inside the kitchen at Black Cat.
Mark Antonation
Chef Alex Seidel's hand-rolled pasta with marrow-infused tomato sauce.EXPAND
Chef Alex Seidel's hand-rolled pasta with marrow-infused tomato sauce.
Mark Antonation
Eric Skokan also runs Bramble & Hare on the same block as Black Cat.EXPAND
Eric Skokan also runs Bramble & Hare on the same block as Black Cat.
Mark Antonation
Pastry chef Jennifer Bush created a dessert with raw goat milk cheese, peaches and spun sugar.EXPAND
Pastry chef Jennifer Bush created a dessert with raw goat milk cheese, peaches and spun sugar.
Mark Antonation
A copper-clad oven shares space with hungry guests on 13th Street.EXPAND
A copper-clad oven shares space with hungry guests on 13th Street.
Mark Antonation

Black Cat Bistro
1964 13th St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-444-5500

www.blackcatboulder.com

