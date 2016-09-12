Photos: James Beard Foundation Throws Boulder Bash

EXPAND A night under the stars on 13th Street in Boulder. Mark Antonation

The James Beard Foundation states a mission to "celebrate, nurture, and honor America's diverse culinary heritage." On Saturday, September 10, the foundation brought that mission to the streets of Boulder with a dinner organized by chef/farmer Eric Skokan of Black Cat Farm, Black Cat Bistro and Bramble & Hare. Colorado's summer harvest was the theme that brought together eleven top chefs, mixologists and bakers from Denver and Boulder for a multi-course dinner under the clear Colorado sky.

Participating chefs included Daniel Asher (River & Woods), Jessica Emich (Shine), Will and Coral Frischkorn (Cured and Cured West), Bradford Heap (Wild Standard, Salt and Colterra), Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja and several others), Mark Monette (Flagstaff House), Dave Query (Big Red F Restaurant Group), Alex Seidel (Fruition and Mercantile Dining & Provision), and and Jennifer Bush of Lucky's Bakehouse. Joining them were Bryan Dayton of Oak at Fourteenth, Acorn and Brider as mixologist and Master Sommelier Brett Zimmerman, who paired wine and cocktails with each of the plated dishes.

Here's a look at the evening, which took place on a fenced of block of Thirteenth Street just south of the Pearl Street Mall.

EXPAND Long tables await guests in front of Black Cat Bistro. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Bryan Dayton serves cocktails to accompany passed appetizers. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Cured brought a variety of salumi and cheese. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Two-handed cocktail stirring is the mark of a professional. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Thirteenth Street was fenced off for a block south of the Pearl Street Mall. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Bartenders poured Colorado wine from Bookcliff Vineyards. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Dave Query preps corn cakes for his Colorado lamb dish. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Jennifer Jasinski inspects cornbread rounds that were paired with seared scallops and corn sabayon. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Passed appetizers are plated on wooden platters. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Black Cat's dining room was turned into a plating station for the chefs. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The weather was perfect for an outdoor dinner in Boulder. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chefs Dave Query and Eric Skokan get ready to present dishes. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Eric Skokan's suckling pig confit with pork raised on his Black Cat Farm. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Everyone pitches in to plate chef Bradford Heap's salmon dish. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Alex Seidel chats with guests. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Jennifer Jasinski's scallop and corn sabayon with figs and cornbread. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Boulder Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Bradford Heap's wild salmon escabeche. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Black Cat Bistro provided the space for chefs to prepare their dishes. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Inside the kitchen at Black Cat. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Alex Seidel's hand-rolled pasta with marrow-infused tomato sauce. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Eric Skokan also runs Bramble & Hare on the same block as Black Cat. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Pastry chef Jennifer Bush created a dessert with raw goat milk cheese, peaches and spun sugar. Mark Antonation