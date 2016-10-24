Photos: Loyal La Loma Patrons Say Goodbye to the Jefferson Park Restaurant

EXPAND Were you lucky enough to grab a table this weekend before La Loma closes tonight? Danielle Lirette

La Loma, one of Denver's most popular Mexican restaurants, will turn out the lights for the last time tonight at its Jefferson Park home after a Denver Broncos tailgate party and dinner service. The eatery, which has been serving thick green chile, crispy chiles rellenos and hearty combo plates since 1981 in its hilltop location, will close up shop tonight — but will re-emerge at 1801 Broadway with a grand opening slated for Tuesday, November 1.

La Loma originally opened in 1973 at 2637 West 26th Avenue (where brunch lovers now flock to Sassafras) and moved just up the hill in 1981 to where it now stands. The Brinkerhoff family partnered with the original owners, Savina Mendoza and her family, for that first move and now own the restaurant outright, but the green chile and other dishes are still made according to Grandma Mendoza's original recipes.

Photographer Danielle Lirette stopped by to take in scenes of loyal La Loma patrons toasting to the restaurant's past and enjoying one last meal before the move. For more photos, see our complete slideshow of one of the last nights — Friday, October 21 — at La Loma.

