Photos: Mile High Green Chile Contest Captures the Flavor of Capitol Hill

The first Mile High City Green Chile Master Champion of Denver contest got Capitol Hill cooking on November 26, when aspiring chefs and their fans met outside Landmark Tattooing to celebrate local businesses, the flavor of the neighborhood — and great green chile.

After hours of stirring, drinking, shopping and celebrating, Nina Martinez was named the champ and won a $620 cash prize. Danielle Lirette was there to catch all the delicious action; keep reading for photos.

Green chile champ Nina Martinez.

