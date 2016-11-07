menu

Photos: Pairsine Food and Wine Uncorks Another Great Culinary Competition

Photos: Pairsine Food and Wine Uncorks Another Great Culinary Competition

Monday, November 7, 2016 at 9:20 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Danielle Lirette
Cheers to food and wine pairings.
Danielle Lirette
As part of the three-day Denver International Wine Festival, the Pairsine Chefs Fine Food and Wine Competition set up tasting tables at the Westin Hotel DIA last night. Ten Colorado chefs prepared two dishes each to match with award-winning wines. This was a judged event, so the chefs brought their A-game, and ticket holders were also able to vote for the People's Choice award. This year's winners were executive chef Kyle Viera of the Oceanaire Seafood Room for the the People’s Choice Award; chef de cuisine Jonathan Kaiser of Fruition for the Judges' Choice Best Chef; and Scott Snodell, executive chef of the hotels Grill & Vine restaurant for Judges' Choice Most Creative Chef.

For more photos of the Pairsine food and wine competition, see our complete slideshow.

Danielle Lirette
Beatrice & Woodsley presented housemade morcilla sausage.
Danielle Lirette
Danielle Lirette
Chef Laurent Mechin of the Saint Julian hotel toasts the crowd at Pairsine.
Danielle Lirette
Danielle Lirette
Elegantly plated bites shared space with award-winning wines.
Danielle Lirette
Danielle Lirette
Wineries set up tables to display their vintages.
Danielle Lirette
Danielle Lirette
Pairsine uncorked another great food and wine festival.
Danielle Lirette
Danielle Lirette
Samples waiting to be tasted by ticket holders.
Danielle Lirette
Danielle Lirette
Guests enjoyed tastes of twenty different wines to go along with the food.
Danielle Lirette

