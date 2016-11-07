Photos: Pairsine Food and Wine Uncorks Another Great Culinary Competition

EXPAND Cheers to food and wine pairings. Danielle Lirette

As part of the three-day Denver International Wine Festival, the Pairsine Chefs Fine Food and Wine Competition set up tasting tables at the Westin Hotel DIA last night. Ten Colorado chefs prepared two dishes each to match with award-winning wines. This was a judged event, so the chefs brought their A-game, and ticket holders were also able to vote for the People's Choice award. This year's winners were executive chef Kyle Viera of the Oceanaire Seafood Room for the the People’s Choice Award; chef de cuisine Jonathan Kaiser of Fruition for the Judges' Choice Best Chef; and Scott Snodell, executive chef of the hotels Grill & Vine restaurant for Judges' Choice Most Creative Chef.

EXPAND Beatrice & Woodsley presented housemade morcilla sausage. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Chef Laurent Mechin of the Saint Julian hotel toasts the crowd at Pairsine. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Elegantly plated bites shared space with award-winning wines. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Wineries set up tables to display their vintages. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Pairsine uncorked another great food and wine festival. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Samples waiting to be tasted by ticket holders. Danielle Lirette