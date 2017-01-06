Photos: Pink Cheek Night Lures Ice Cream Fanatics to Little Man

EXPAND Little Man customers score cheap ice cream and hot cocoa. Kenneth Hamblin III

Would you stand in line for an hour on the coldest night of the winter — just to get even colder? That's what plenty of ice cream fanatics did last night at Little Man Ice Cream, which dropped the price of a pint of its finest flavors to $1 to match the dropping temperatures. Pink Cheek Pint Night is the LoHi shop's annual treat for its staunchest supporters, who had only an hour to score some discount dessert. Fingers were frosty but hearts were warm at the giant creamery can on 16th Street. See our Pink Cheek Pint Night slideshow for more photos of the frigid fun.

