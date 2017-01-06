Photos: Pink Cheek Night Lures Ice Cream Fanatics to Little Man

menu

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 9:17 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Little Man customers score cheap ice cream and hot cocoa.EXPAND
Little Man customers score cheap ice cream and hot cocoa.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Would you stand in line for an hour on the coldest night of the winter — just to get even colder? That's what plenty of ice cream fanatics did last night at Little Man Ice Cream, which dropped the price of a pint of its finest flavors to $1 to match the dropping temperatures. Pink Cheek Pint Night is the LoHi shop's annual treat for its staunchest supporters, who had only an hour to score some discount dessert. Fingers were frosty but hearts were warm at the giant creamery can on 16th Street. See our Pink Cheek Pint Night slideshow for more photos of the frigid fun.

Would you stand in line in single-digit temperatures for dollar pints of ice cream?EXPAND
Would you stand in line in single-digit temperatures for dollar pints of ice cream?
Kenneth Hamblin III
There's no need to keep these pints in the freezer.EXPAND
There's no need to keep these pints in the freezer.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Some customers couldn't even wait to get home to dig in.EXPAND
Some customers couldn't even wait to get home to dig in.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Someone who has never seen A Christmas Story.EXPAND
Someone who has never seen A Christmas Story.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Cold treats on an even colder night.EXPAND
Cold treats on an even colder night.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Little Man only rolls out Pink Cheek Pints once a year.EXPAND
Little Man only rolls out Pink Cheek Pints once a year.
Kenneth Hamblin III

Little Man Ice Cream
2620 16th St.
Denver, CO 80211

303-455-3811

www.littlemanicecream.com

