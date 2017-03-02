menu

Photos: Pot-Bellied Pigs Invade Resolute Brewing for National Pig Day

Photos: Pot-Bellied Pigs Invade Resolute Brewing for National Pig Day

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 7:50 a.m.
By Westword Staff
A pair of pigs at Resolute Brewing for National Pig Day.
A pair of pigs at Resolute Brewing for National Pig Day.
Danielle Lirette
No, those beer drinkers aren't letting swine sip their suds. These pot-bellied pigs were hanging out at Resolute Brewing in Centennial on March 1 for National Pig Day. While humans enjoyed beers on the brewery's patio, rescued pigs from Hog Haven Farm in eastern Colorado paraded their pot bellies and posed for pictures. Hog Haven provides a sanctuary for pigs rescued from neglect, abandonment and slaughter, often finding new homes for the animals it takes in and rehabilitates. Representatives of the nonprofit organization were on hand to provide education about pigs as pets; Resolute pitched in by providing spent grain as pig feed for the farm.

According to Hog Haven, the organization gets far more calls (an average of four a week) from people who didn't know what they were getting into when they acquired a pet pig than they do from people who want to adopt. As a result, the farm is home to about fifty animals, a few of which are commercial hogs saved from the slaughterhouse, but most are miniature pot-bellied pigs.

Hog Haven provides information about the intelligent and social nature of the pigs both at the farm and at events like this around the Front Range. Resolute's mission, other than to serve craft beer, is to support community organizations by providing space for special events and meetings — making yesterday's pig parade the perfect opportunity to root for the underdog. Make that underpig.

For more photos, see our complete Hog Haven Farm and Resolute Brewing slideshow.

A pint-sized piglet at Resolute Brewing.
A pint-sized piglet at Resolute Brewing.
Danielle Lirette
Pigs are smart and friendly and make great companions.
Pigs are smart and friendly and make great companions.
Danielle Lirette
This swine goes for a stroll.
This swine goes for a stroll.
Danielle Lirette
Hog Haven's pigs enjoy spent grains from Resolute Brewing, but they didn't get to try the beer.
Hog Haven's pigs enjoy spent grains from Resolute Brewing, but they didn't get to try the beer.
Danielle Lirette
Resolute customers enjoyed beers with a side of pot-bellied pig.
Resolute customers enjoyed beers with a side of pot-bellied pig.
Danielle Lirette
Resolute Brewing Company
7286 S. Yosemite St.
Centennial, CO 80112

720-722-1238

resolutebrewingco.com

