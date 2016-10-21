Photos: Project Angel Heart Celebrates 25 Years at A Taste for Life
|
Chefs brought their best to A Taste for Life.
Danielle Lirette
Project Angel Heart has been providing nourishing meals for individuals dealing with life-threatening illness for the past 25 years. Last night, chefs and Denverites helped celebrate the birthday at the Taste for Life, the organization's annual culinary fundraiser, at the Grand Hyatt. More than twenty chefs and food vendors showed up to help raise money through ticket sales, donations and a silent auction. This was the first Taste for Life for new Project Angel Heart executive chef, Brandon Foster, who helped put out a lavish spread for guests.
Participating restaurants included Old Major, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Annie's Cafe & Bar, Beatrice & Woodsley, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, TAG, Shells & Sauce, Max's Wine Dive, Lola, Leña, Chowder Room and the Edible Beats team (Root Down, Linger, Ophelia's and Vital Root). Other vendors who brought drinks, bread and desserts were Breen Juice, Stranahan's Whiskey, Grateful Bread, Pie in the Sky, Maggie & Molly's Sweet Life, Novo Coffee, Milk & Cake and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
For more photos, see our complete slideshow of the food and people of A Taste for Life.
|
Chefs Amos Watts and Justin Brunson of Old Major.
Danielle Lirette
|
Clam chowder for the soul.
Danielle Lirette
|
Project Angel Heart's executive chef Brandon Foster gets auctioned off.
Danielle Lirette
|
Guest enjoyed great food and beverages at Project Angel Heart's Taste for Life.
Danielle Lirette
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!