Photos: Project Angel Heart Celebrates 25 Years at A Taste for Life

Photos: Grand Coffee Bazaar 2016 Gives Denver the Jitters


  • MVN

Photos: Project Angel Heart Celebrates 25 Years at A Taste for Life

Friday, October 21, 2016 at 11 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Chefs brought their best to A Taste for Life.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette
Project Angel Heart has been providing nourishing meals for individuals dealing with life-threatening illness for the past 25 years. Last night, chefs and Denverites helped celebrate the birthday at the Taste for Life, the organization's annual culinary fundraiser, at the Grand Hyatt. More than twenty chefs and food vendors showed up to help raise money through ticket sales, donations and a silent auction. This was the first Taste for Life for new Project Angel Heart executive chef, Brandon Foster, who helped put out a lavish spread for guests. 

Participating restaurants included Old Major, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Annie's Cafe & Bar, Beatrice & Woodsley, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, TAG, Shells & Sauce, Max's Wine Dive, Lola, Leña, Chowder Room and the Edible Beats team (Root Down, Linger, Ophelia's and Vital Root). Other vendors who brought drinks, bread and desserts were Breen Juice, Stranahan's Whiskey, Grateful Bread, Pie in the Sky, Maggie & Molly's Sweet Life, Novo Coffee, Milk & Cake and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

For more photos, see our complete slideshow of the food and people of A Taste for Life.

Chefs Amos Watts and Justin Brunson of Old Major.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette
Clam chowder for the soul.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette
Project Angel Heart's executive chef Brandon Foster gets auctioned off.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette
Guest enjoyed great food and beverages at Project Angel Heart's Taste for Life.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

