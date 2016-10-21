Photos: Project Angel Heart Celebrates 25 Years at A Taste for Life

EXPAND Chefs brought their best to A Taste for Life. Danielle Lirette

Project Angel Heart has been providing nourishing meals for individuals dealing with life-threatening illness for the past 25 years. Last night, chefs and Denverites helped celebrate the birthday at the Taste for Life, the organization's annual culinary fundraiser, at the Grand Hyatt. More than twenty chefs and food vendors showed up to help raise money through ticket sales, donations and a silent auction. This was the first Taste for Life for new Project Angel Heart executive chef, Brandon Foster, who helped put out a lavish spread for guests.

Participating restaurants included Old Major, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Annie's Cafe & Bar, Beatrice & Woodsley, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, TAG, Shells & Sauce, Max's Wine Dive, Lola, Leña, Chowder Room and the Edible Beats team (Root Down, Linger, Ophelia's and Vital Root). Other vendors who brought drinks, bread and desserts were Breen Juice, Stranahan's Whiskey, Grateful Bread, Pie in the Sky, Maggie & Molly's Sweet Life, Novo Coffee, Milk & Cake and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

For more photos, see our complete slideshow of the food and people of A Taste for Life.

EXPAND Chefs Amos Watts and Justin Brunson of Old Major. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Clam chowder for the soul. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Project Angel Heart's executive chef Brandon Foster gets auctioned off. Danielle Lirette