Photos: Santas Descend on Downtown Denver for Annual Bar Crawl

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Denver's annual Santa Pub Crawl was hatched in 2015 with a handful of intrepid Saint Nick impersonators who gathered to partake in some festive day drinking — and to donate toys to families in need. The tradition caught on, and these days more than 2,000 people participate, dressed as old Kris Kringle, Mrs. Claus, elves, reindeer and many other red, white and green holiday characters.

This year's crawl started at Fadó Irish Pub on Saturday, December 3, before revelers made their way to several other Ballpark and LoDo bars, including ViewHouse, Blake Street Tavern, Breck on Blake, McLoughlin's, the Retro Room and an after-party at Jackson's. What was once a free event now requires a registration fee, but all proceeds are donated to charities that help out underprivileged kids — for a Merry Christmas to all!

For more photos, see our complete Denver Santa Pub Crawl slideshow.

