Photos: Santas Descend on Downtown Denver for Annual Bar Crawl

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 12:59 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Aaron Thackeray
Denver's annual Santa Pub Crawl was hatched in 2015 with a handful of intrepid Saint Nick impersonators who gathered to partake in some festive day drinking — and to donate toys to families in need. The tradition caught on, and these days more than 2,000 people participate, dressed as old Kris Kringle, Mrs. Claus, elves, reindeer and many other red, white and green holiday characters.

This year's crawl started at Fadó Irish Pub on Saturday, December 3, before revelers made their way to several other Ballpark and LoDo bars, including ViewHouse, Blake Street Tavern, Breck on Blake, McLoughlin's, the Retro Room and an after-party at Jackson's.  What was once a free event now requires a registration fee, but all proceeds are donated to charities that help out underprivileged kids — for a Merry Christmas to all!

For more photos, see our complete Denver Santa Pub Crawl slideshow.

Aaron Thackeray
Aaron Thackeray
Aaron Thackeray
Aaron Thackeray
Aaron Thackeray
Fado Irish Pub
1735 19th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-297-0066

www.fadoirishpub.com

ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St.
Denver, CO 80205

720-282-1588

viewhouse.com

Blake Street Tavern
2301 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-675-0505

www.blakestreettavern.com

Breckenridge on Blake
2220 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-297-3644

www.breckonblake.com

McLoughlin's
2100 16th Street, Suite 145
Denver, Colorado 80202

303-573-5131

mcloughlins.us

