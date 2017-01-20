Photos: Tea for Two...Grand Champion Steers at the Brown Palace
2017 Grand Champion Fu enters the Brown Palace.
Danielle Lirette
You know you're in Denver during the National Western Stock Show when you sit down for tea at the Brown Palace Hotel and your luncheon companions include two fluffy steers. Honoring the grand champion steer is an annual tradition at the downtown hotel; this year's winner was Fu, raised by Lillie Skiles of Stratford, Texas. Reserve grand champion BFF, raised by Mikala Grady of Grandview, Texas, also got to experience the posh life at the Brown. We just hope nobody broke out the A-1 Sauce.
For more photos of the cutest beef-on-the-hoof in town, see our complete Brown Palace Grand Champion Steer Tea slideshow.
Reserve Grand Champion "BFF" follows behind Fu.
Danielle Lirette
Reserve Grand Champion BFF.
Danielle Lirette
