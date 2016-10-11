menu


Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!

Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 8:01 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
Brandon Marshall
A A

The gang was all beer at the 35th annual Great American Beer Festival, a three-day, sold-out celebration of suds at the Colorado Convention Center this past weekend. By the end of Saturday, 60,000 people had poured through the festival, sampling 3,500 beers from 800 breweries. Photographer Brandon Marshall took it all in and returned with these photos:

Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
Brandon Marshall
Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
Brandon Marshall
Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
Brandon Marshall
Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
Brandon Marshall
Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
Brandon Marshall
Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
Brandon Marshall
Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
Brandon Marshall

Want more? Go to our  2016 GABF slideshow.

Colorado Convention Center
More Info
More Info

700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-228-8000

www.denverconvention.com

