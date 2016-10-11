Photos: The Gang's All Beer at the 2016 GABF!
The gang was all beer at the 35th annual Great American Beer Festival, a three-day, sold-out celebration of suds at the Colorado Convention Center this past weekend. By the end of Saturday, 60,000 people had poured through the festival, sampling 3,500 beers from 800 breweries. Photographer Brandon Marshall took it all in and returned with these photos:
Want more? Go to our 2016 GABF slideshow.
