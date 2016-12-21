menu

Photos: Tiki Takeover and Toy Drive Transforms Retrograde

Photos: Tiki Takeover and Toy Drive Transforms Retrograde

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 6:59 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Photos: Tiki Takeover and Toy Drive Transforms Retrograde
Brandon Marshall
A A

It's the most wonderful time of the year — especially if you're helping others and having fun at the same time. And that's what folks were doing Monday night at Retrograde, the bar tucked behind Frozen Matter that ranks as one of our ten best new bars of 2016. A tiki takeover transformed the place, raising spirits and donations for Toys for Tots. Photographer Brandon Marshall was there to catch all the tropical breezes.

Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall

See the complete Tiki Takeover slideshow here.

Retrograde
530 E. 19th Ave.
Denver, 80203

720-600-6358

www.facebook.com/pg/retrogradednvr/about

