menu

Photos: Westword DISH Draws Food Lovers to Sculpture Park Downtown

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Cupcakes From Milk & Cake


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Photos: Westword DISH Draws Food Lovers to Sculpture Park Downtown

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 9:37 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Denverites flocked to DISH for great food and weather.EXPAND
Denverites flocked to DISH for great food and weather.
Brandon Marshall
A A

Another Westword DISH is on the books — and this, our 22nd, was a great one. The Colorado fall weather cooperated for our annual celebration of the city's restaurant scene, making for a cool, sunny day as dozens of Denver's top eateries put out their best for the crowd. The smell of smoke was in the air as oysters and sausages sizzled on the grill and a special section dedicated to barbecue served brisket, pork, lamb and other slow-cooked meats. 

Guests ate and drank their way through food and beverage samples from dozens of restaurants, food trucks, distilleries, wineries and bars. For more photos of all the food and drink at DISH, see our complete slideshow

Were you there? Click through our People of DISH 2016 slideshow to look for you and your friends.

Miniature chicken pot pies from The Nickel.EXPAND
Miniature chicken pot pies from The Nickel.
Danielle Lirette
Guests enjoyed beer, wine and cocktail samples as well as excellent food.EXPAND
Guests enjoyed beer, wine and cocktail samples as well as excellent food.
Brandon Marshall
Hot links grilling at Biker Jim's.EXPAND
Hot links grilling at Biker Jim's.
Brandon Marshall
Angelo's Taverna grilled oysters with a variety of toppings.EXPAND
Angelo's Taverna grilled oysters with a variety of toppings.
Brandon Marshall
South African sausage and sides from Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen.EXPAND
South African sausage and sides from Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen.
Danielle Lirette
Guests cooled off with both boozy and booze-free beverages.EXPAND
Guests cooled off with both boozy and booze-free beverages.
Brandon Marshall
A selection of artisan breads from Grateful Bread.EXPAND
A selection of artisan breads from Grateful Bread.
Danielle Lirette

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park
More Info
More Info

Champa St & Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

www.artscomplex.com/Venues/SculptureP...

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >