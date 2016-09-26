Photos: Westword DISH Draws Food Lovers to Sculpture Park Downtown

EXPAND Denverites flocked to DISH for great food and weather. Brandon Marshall

Another Westword DISH is on the books — and this, our 22nd, was a great one. The Colorado fall weather cooperated for our annual celebration of the city's restaurant scene, making for a cool, sunny day as dozens of Denver's top eateries put out their best for the crowd. The smell of smoke was in the air as oysters and sausages sizzled on the grill and a special section dedicated to barbecue served brisket, pork, lamb and other slow-cooked meats.

Guests ate and drank their way through food and beverage samples from dozens of restaurants, food trucks, distilleries, wineries and bars. For more photos of all the food and drink at DISH, see our complete slideshow.

Miniature chicken pot pies from The Nickel.

Guests enjoyed beer, wine and cocktail samples as well as excellent food.

Hot links grilling at Biker Jim's.

Angelo's Taverna grilled oysters with a variety of toppings.

South African sausage and sides from Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen.

Guests cooled off with both boozy and booze-free beverages.