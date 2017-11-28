Free Pizza on Broadway: Pieology Takes over Former NuHu Space

Where a quick-service Mongolian barbecue failed, pizza will give it a go. Pieology, a pizza chain based in California, will take over the space at 1147 Broadway where NuHu Mongolian Express closed just over a year ago.

Pieology kicks off business tomorrow (Wednesday, November 29) with a giveaway that could have pizza lovers lining up around the block. Beginning at 11 a.m., the fast-casual pizzeria will hand out free pies to the first 100 people in line. To join in the fun, you'll have to first register for Pieology's Pie Life eClub, which will get you an invitation to the grand opening and a $5 pizza between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., even if you're not one of the first 100 to show up.