Free Pizza on Broadway: Pieology Takes over Former NuHu SpaceEXPAND
Westword

Free Pizza on Broadway: Pieology Takes over Former NuHu Space

Westword Staff | November 28, 2017 | 1:30pm
Where a quick-service Mongolian barbecue failed, pizza will give it a go. Pieology, a pizza chain based in California, will take over the space at 1147 Broadway where NuHu Mongolian Express closed just over a year ago.

Pieology kicks off business tomorrow (Wednesday, November 29) with a giveaway that could have pizza lovers lining up around the block. Beginning at 11 a.m., the fast-casual pizzeria will hand out free pies to the first 100 people in line. To join in the fun, you'll have to first register for Pieology's Pie Life eClub, which will get you an invitation to the grand opening and a $5 pizza between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., even if you're not one of the first 100 to show up.

Broadway hasn't seen that kind of action since the great Snow-Tacolypse, when hundreds queued up for the grand opening of Torchy's Tacos in February 2016 — just as a blizzard was descending on the city. (The weather is expected to be much more pleasant this week, however).

Pieology was founded by Carl Chang, the brother and former coach of tennis star Michael Chang. There are currently two other outposts of the company in the metro area, at 12073 East Arapahoe Road in Centennial and 14255 West Colfax Drive in Lakewood.

BurgerFi opened on the corner spot at 12th Avenue and Broadway in 2014 and has seen steady business since then, but the other two restaurant slots that share the building have not been so fortunate. Quiznos opened a second concept called Quiznos Grill there as a test location, and a year later swapped that out for Zeps Epiq Sandwiches, while NuHu lasted a year before pulling out of the third space.

