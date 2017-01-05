Pink Cheek Pint Night at Little Man Ice Cream: A Cool Denver Tradition

Tonight is Pink Cheek Pint Night at Little Man. Little Man Ice Cream

The closing of McCormick's Fish House & Bar — a mainstay in LoDo for thirty years — signals the end of another Denver tradition: $1 Irish coffees at the bar whenever it snows. In fact, it wasn't until fans called about the coffee deal as the first snowflakes fell this week that they learned McCormick's had closed between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day — when the thirty-year-lease on its space in the Oxford Hotel expired.

But here's another deal that should warm the cockles of your heart — if not your hands. Once every winter, Little Man Ice Cream, at 2620 16th Street in LoHi, throws a sweet, one-hour surprise party in the middle of a snowstorm, and tonight's the night for Pink Cheek Pints. From 9 to 10 p.m., Little Man will sell you pints of Salted Oreo, Caramel Peanut Butter and Space Junkie for just a buck.

Lines will be long — they always are — but you can stay warm by snagging a Little Man fleece or a hat knitted by Little Man chef Chelsea Berman. Find out more about Pink Cheek Pint Night on the Little Man Facebook page.