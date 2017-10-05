Pints Pub Still Draws the Anglophiles After Nearly 25 Years

Pints Pub, at 221 West 13th Avenue, is a landmark of sorts in the Golden Triangle, the sliver of land in the shadow of the Capitol, bordered by the arteries of Colfax, Speer and Broadway. Cruising by on West 13th Avenue, I am always reassured to see the familiar red phone booth and Union Jack flags of Pints Pub. I have been into the bar several times over the years, many of them on dates, and decided to keep that streak going by bringing a Tinder date to join me for some bar research on a Monday night. (Don't judge me for going on a Tinder date on a Monday night; sometimes that's just how my schedule works.)

I have always enjoyed the thoroughness of how British Pints is. On this visit, I discovered the reason: owner and self-described Anglophile of Irish ancestry Scott Diamond's commitment to all things English. Diamond, who previously owned the Dozens location across the street and still owns the other Dozens in Aurora, and also used to run the York Street Cafe (which is now the Three Lions) has been in the restaurant business here for quite a while. He bought the Pints location, which previously housed run-down apartments, in 1993 and built the bar from top to bottom with great attention to detail. From obtaining not one, but two authentic phone booths in a process that involved a crane, a truck and a trip to Virginia, to importing rare and authentic bar billiards games that were only built for one year (1939) for pubs in southern England, to installing European-style toilets with pull chains, it's all rather impressive.

Also imported from England are the brewing materials needed to make the cask-conditioned ales and other in-house brews served up at Pints. When setting up the brewing operations, Diamond and company came up with the brilliant idea to create a see-through section in the floor with a view of the basement brewery equipment, only to discover that a chain of pubs in England was doing the same thing across the pond at the exact same time. Diamond even hired local artist Tom Scarborough to make huge murals on the dining-room side, including one of London's Big Ben, with the hands on the clock set to the time of Winston Churchill's funeral. Another notable mural was painted by artist Scott Robinson, designed to look like an extension of the bar, with a scene of bar patrons, including a likeness of a former regular named Richard.