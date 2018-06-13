Here's What's Replacing the 9th Door Downtown: Pony Up

The Frenchie dip, one of the sandwiches on the Pony Up menu.

Last month chef Sheamus Feeley took over the former 9th Door tapas bar space at 1808 Blake Street, but he wasn't quite ready to unveil his plan — or the name of his new concept. But now we know what's coming: Pony Up, a cocktail bar with a French dip theme. The sandwich might be one of life's best inventions, and it's something chef Sheamus Feeley takes very seriously. That's why you can expect no fewer than four variations on the French dip making up the bulk of the comfort food menu when Pony Up opens its doors in early July.

"We wanted to create a food program that supplemented the bar program in a fun and approachable way," Feeley explains while serving up his food at a pop-up event at Old Major. "I wanted a version of elevated bar food, but not something so esoteric to the customer."

Chef Sheamus Feeley at Old Major. Linnea Covington

On the drinks side, bar manager Suzanne Navarro, formally of Chicago hot spot Three Dots and a Dash, will use her expertise to create cocktails such as the Black Beauty (cocoa-nib-infused Distillery 291 bourbon and fresh mint), the Spring Fling (Spring 44 gin, pistachio-cardamom orgeat, pineapple and absinthe), and the Negroni Sbagliato (Contratto vermouth, sweet vermouth, sparkling wine and grapefruit bitters). Over all, the bar program will focus on local spirits, including Distillery 291, The Family Jones, Leopold Bros. and Laws Whiskey House, to name a few.