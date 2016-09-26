menu

Presidential Debate-Watching Parties at Nine Denver Bars and Restaurants Tonight

Twelve Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar September 19-23


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Presidential Debate-Watching Parties at Nine Denver Bars and Restaurants Tonight

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 2:50 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Hillary Clinton visits Adams County on her campaign trail.EXPAND
Hillary Clinton visits Adams County on her campaign trail.
Brandon Marshall
A A

Tonight is the night when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump go toe-to-toe in the first of three planned presidential debates. Whether you're a Hillary holdout or disciple of The Donald, you won't want to miss every important platform point and blow landed in what promises to be a political knockdown brawl. You could watch in the peace and quiet of your own living room, but where's the fun in that? Like any top sporting event, a public debate viewing — with supporters and detractors throwing in their three cents' worth — promises more entertainment, plus alcoholic beverages to help mitigate the tension. Here are ten bars and restaurants televising the debate, which will run from 7 to 9 p.m. 

El Rancherito
195 Federal Boulevard
303-922-3221
6:30 to 9 p.m.
If you like the idea of a taco truck on every corner — or hate the idea of Trump's border wall — head to El Rancherito for a debate party hosted by Mi Familia Vota Colorado. RSVP on El Rancherito's Facebook event page.

Capitol Cigars
919 East Colfax Avenue
303-832-2440
5 to 10 p.m.
This one's hosted by the Denver Metro Young Republicans, so this is the place to go for Trump boosters. No tickets or reservations needed — just head on over. Check the Capitol Cigars Facebook page for more details.

Donald Trump during his visit to Denver on July 1, as seen in our slideshow "Donald Trump and Sarah Palin Speak at the Western Conservative Summit."
Donald Trump during his visit to Denver on July 1, as seen in our slideshow "Donald Trump and Sarah Palin Speak at the Western Conservative Summit."
Photo by Brandon Marshall

The Hornet
76 Broadway
303-777-7676
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Leadership for Educational Equity and Young Education Professionals are hosting this free debate party at The Hornet. Food is provided, but please register for tickets on the party's Eventbrite page beforehand. 

Related Stories

The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery
3200 Larimer Street
303-736-8376
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Hillary for Colorado invites you to IMT to cheer on Clinton during the presidential debate. Check the event's Facebook page for details, and RSVP on the official Hillary Clinton campaign website.

Jake's Sports & Spirits
3800 Walnut Street
303-295-3800
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Co-sponsors Truman National Security Project and Veterans for Hillary invite you to join in and cheer on Hillary in the first presidential debate, with special guest Swanee Hunt, former ambassador to Austria. This is another party sanctioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign; RSVP here.

LoDo's Bar & Grill
1946 Market Street
303-293-8555
7 to 10 p.m.
LoDo's is calling its debate-viewing party the Hillzrump debate, and nobody's taking sides. Based on how close the polls are running, the crowd here should be split evenly between red and blue. Check events.com for details.

M Uptown
700 E. 17th Avenue
303-832-1333
Party starts at 6 p.m.
Debate Bingo starts at 7 p.m.
M Uptown's regular Pantsuit Bingo will include a debate-watching party tonight. Tickets are $25, which includes two bingo boards. This event is sponsored by Emerge Colorado; tickets and additional sponsorships can be purchased here.

If you can make it through the debate without reaching for a drink, you have more patience than we do.
If you can make it through the debate without reaching for a drink, you have more patience than we do.
Westword

Recess Beer Garden
2715 17th Street
720-638-0020
6 to 9 p.m.
This party is sponsored by Kaya Cannabis, BallotReady and TrekLightGear, and Recess expects a full house, so get there early. The Recess Facebook event page also notes that representatives from ProgressNow Colorado, One Colorado, Generation Latino and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains will be on hand for the debate.

Sie FilmCenter
2510 East Colfax Avenue
720-381-0813
7 to 9 p.m.
The Denver Film Society's official movie theater will be hosting free community watching parties for all of the presidential debates, beginning with tonight's, with drink specials in Henderson's Lounge: “We're Screwed-Driver” (Screwdriver), “Hill-arita” (margarita), and "We're Moving to Canada (shot of Crown Royal)." And put the October 9 debate on your calendar now; the film center will host its version of debate Bingo on that date.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Sie FilmCenter
More Info
More Info

2510 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

720-381-0813

www.denverfilm.org/filmcenter

miles
Recess Beer Garden
More Info
More Info

2715 17th St.
Denver, Colorado 80211

miles
M Uptown
More Info
More Info

700 E. 17th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-832-1333

m-uptown.com

miles
Lodo's Bar & Grill
More Info
More Info

1946 Market St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-293-8555

www.lodosbarandgrill.com

miles
Jake's Sports & Spirits
More Info
More Info

3800 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-295-3800

www.jakesdenver.com

miles
Infinite Monkey Theorem
More Info
More Info

3200 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-736-8376

www.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

miles
The Hornet
More Info
More Info

76 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203

303-777-7676

www.hornetrestaurant.com

miles
El Rancherito
More Info
More Info

195 Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO 80219-1532

303-922-3221

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >