Presidential Debate-Watching Parties at Nine Denver Bars and Restaurants Tonight
|
Hillary Clinton visits Adams County on her campaign trail.
Brandon Marshall
Tonight is the night when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump go toe-to-toe in the first of three planned presidential debates. Whether you're a Hillary holdout or disciple of The Donald, you won't want to miss every important platform point and blow landed in what promises to be a political knockdown brawl. You could watch in the peace and quiet of your own living room, but where's the fun in that? Like any top sporting event, a public debate viewing — with supporters and detractors throwing in their three cents' worth — promises more entertainment, plus alcoholic beverages to help mitigate the tension. Here are ten bars and restaurants televising the debate, which will run from 7 to 9 p.m.
El Rancherito
195 Federal Boulevard
303-922-3221
6:30 to 9 p.m.
If you like the idea of a taco truck on every corner — or hate the idea of Trump's border wall — head to El Rancherito for a debate party hosted by Mi Familia Vota Colorado. RSVP on El Rancherito's Facebook event page.
Capitol Cigars
919 East Colfax Avenue
303-832-2440
5 to 10 p.m.
This one's hosted by the Denver Metro Young Republicans, so this is the place to go for Trump boosters. No tickets or reservations needed — just head on over. Check the Capitol Cigars Facebook page for more details.
|
Donald Trump during his visit to Denver on July 1, as seen in our slideshow "Donald Trump and Sarah Palin Speak at the Western Conservative Summit."
Photo by Brandon Marshall
The Hornet
76 Broadway
303-777-7676
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Leadership for Educational Equity and Young Education Professionals are hosting this free debate party at The Hornet. Food is provided, but please register for tickets on the party's Eventbrite page beforehand.
The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery
3200 Larimer Street
303-736-8376
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Hillary for Colorado invites you to IMT to cheer on Clinton during the presidential debate. Check the event's Facebook page for details, and RSVP on the official Hillary Clinton campaign website.
Jake's Sports & Spirits
3800 Walnut Street
303-295-3800
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Co-sponsors Truman National Security Project and Veterans for Hillary invite you to join in and cheer on Hillary in the first presidential debate, with special guest Swanee Hunt, former ambassador to Austria. This is another party sanctioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign; RSVP here.
LoDo's Bar & Grill
1946 Market Street
303-293-8555
7 to 10 p.m.
LoDo's is calling its debate-viewing party the Hillzrump debate, and nobody's taking sides. Based on how close the polls are running, the crowd here should be split evenly between red and blue. Check events.com for details.
M Uptown
700 E. 17th Avenue
303-832-1333
Party starts at 6 p.m.
Debate Bingo starts at 7 p.m.
M Uptown's regular Pantsuit Bingo will include a debate-watching party tonight. Tickets are $25, which includes two bingo boards. This event is sponsored by Emerge Colorado; tickets and additional sponsorships can be purchased here.
|
If you can make it through the debate without reaching for a drink, you have more patience than we do.
Westword
Recess Beer Garden
2715 17th Street
720-638-0020
6 to 9 p.m.
This party is sponsored by Kaya Cannabis, BallotReady and TrekLightGear, and Recess expects a full house, so get there early. The Recess Facebook event page also notes that representatives from ProgressNow Colorado, One Colorado, Generation Latino and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains will be on hand for the debate.
Sie FilmCenter
2510 East Colfax Avenue
720-381-0813
7 to 9 p.m.
The Denver Film Society's official movie theater will be hosting free community watching parties for all of the presidential debates, beginning with tonight's, with drink specials in Henderson's Lounge: “We're Screwed-Driver” (Screwdriver), “Hill-arita” (margarita), and "We're Moving to Canada (shot of Crown Royal)." And put the October 9 debate on your calendar now; the film center will host its version of debate Bingo on that date.
