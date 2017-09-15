Proud Souls Brings the Art of Barbecue to Federal Boulevard

Folks with a passion for barbecue want nothing more than to share that passion — along with some smoked meats.That's exactly what Tony Roberts and Dan Casey, two friends who have been cooking together on the competitive barbecue circuit for years, plan to do. The two will open Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions at 2485 Federal Boulevard next month, adding an outdoor-cooking supply shop and barbecue-catering company where a tire shop once stood.

Roberts and Casey compete under the Proud Souls team name and have slowly built a reputation among friends, family and fellow competitors for their brisket and other smoked meats. At this year's Montana BBQ Cook-Off, they took home the award for best brisket and placed sixth overall out of 35 teams from the Rocky Mountain region. At their new shop, which is scheduled to open on October 10, they'll share their knowledge and enthusiasm while selling home barbecue equipment, seasonings and meats, while also providing classes and catering for parties and special events.

"We're going to be sourcing some regional sauces and rubs," Roberts says, adding that the store will also sell charcoal, wood sourced from the country's top barbecue region and pellets for pellet smokers. Proud Souls will stock pellet smokers, as well as PK grills, offset barrel smokers and ceramic models; the partners will also offer advice on which cooking methods and cuts of meat work best with each style of cooker. And while Proud Souls won't be an actual barbecue restaurant, Roberts and Casey will be running regular cooking demonstrations on the back patio to showcase their stock and technique. Their preferred piece of equipment is a custom-made, twin fifty-gallon, reverse-flow offset barrel smoker, which is what they'll be firing up for the catering side of the business.