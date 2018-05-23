Punch Bowl Social's Stapleton Patio Is Ready for Summer Fun

Denver residents don't shy away from chilly weather, so even in December and January, you'll find brave souls on the city's patios, huddled around a fire pit or facing a wan winter sun to soak up some rays while gripping a pint of beer in a gloved hand. But patio season doesn't really kick off until weather patterns stabilize enough to ensure that outdoor diners and drinkers don't get a blast of snow or icy wind. Mother's Day is as good a gauge of when to plant yourself on a restaurant patio as it is of when to begin putting out your potted plants, and by Memorial Day, every seating area under the sun holds hordes of fresh-air fans.

This year, outdoorsy types have a new playground. Punch Bowl Social unveiled its stunning Stapleton gastro-tainment destination — built from the old Stapleton airport's control tower — last November at 3121 Uintah Street, allowing a few precious days of open-air dining over the past five months. But now we all have the patio itch, and PBS is scratching it for us, with the biggest outdoor area in town.

"It's doing great — above expectations," says founder Robert Thompson of Denver's second Punch Bowl Social (in a group that now counts thirteen locations, including the first at 65 Broadway, with the fourteenth coming on line in San Diego in June). Also unexpected: the Preservation Edge Award presented to PBS on May 9 at Colorado Preservation Inc.’s 2018 Dana Crawford and State Honor Awards. The 32,000-square-foot venue was honored for preserving the legacy of the airport as well as many of the control tower's original elements, among them the precast panels that originally adorned the exterior of the building. “Thompson’s vision reflects the golden age of aviation, incorporating stylistic elements throughout the restaurant, such as the original terminal signage and baggage tags incorporated in art installations,” the award language notes.