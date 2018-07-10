Pupusas Lover Adds Salvadoran Cuisine to South Colorado Boulevard

Sad as it was to see one of Denver's only Puerto Rican restaurants, El Coqui D'Aqui, close up shop at 2236 South Colorado Boulevard, there's at least consolation in what took its place. Pupusas Lover opened just a few weeks ago serving a wide variety of Salvadoran cuisine.

Pupusas Lover is owned by Claudia Quijada, a native of El Salvador who has lived in Denver since 2001. She explains that the dishes of her country vary from region to region and she wanted to serve those dishes they way she learned how to make them from her own family. Of course, pupusas, the flat, corn masa pockets filled with meats, cheeses and vegetables, are a big part of Quijada's menu. But there are plenty of other specialties to fall in love with.