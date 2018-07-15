Reader: I'd Never Heard of Pupusas and Now I Can't Stop Eating Them

Pupasas are becoming more common in Denver, and their popularity should only increase now that Pupusas Lover has opened at 2236 South Colorado Boulevard. It's owned by Claudia Quijada, a native of El Salvador who has lived in Denver since 2001. She specializes in Salvadoran dishes, particularly dishes made the way she learned to make them from her family. Pupusas — the flat, corn masa pockets filled with meats, cheeses and vegetables — are a big part of Quijada's menu.

And they're becoming a big part of many Denver diners' regular meals, too.

Says Lloyd:

I'd never heard of pupusas. Now I can't stop eating them.

But fans swear by Pupusas Lover. Says Santiago:

These are the best pupusas I've ever had. Everything I've eaten from here has been great! Their agua fresca drinks are awesome also.

Adds Dave:

Try the cashew tree fruit agua fresca. It's great! Awesome place .

Concludes Alicia:

Omg omg omg yasssssss.

Pupusas Lover serves the Salvadoran version of an enchilada (above). But pupusas are the star here,and you can get shrimp and fish versions, as well as an overstuffed beast called the Loca, filled with pork, beans, cheese, loroco, zucchini and chicken. Daily specials include soups, stews, steak and onions and a chayote relleno — a chayote squash stuffed with cheese and fried in an egg batter.

The casual spot occupies the former home of El Coqui D'Aqui, a rare Puerto Rican restaurant. But while its closing leaves an empty niche in the dining scene, Salvadoran cuisine isn't exactly over-represented in Denver, and Pupusas Lover offers a tasty introduction to dishes from El Salvador.

Have you tried pupusas? What country's fare would you like to see offered in Denver?