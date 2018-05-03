First Look: Modern Chinese Comes to Colfax With Q House

Q House debuts tonight, May 3, at 3421 East Colfax Avenue. It's not a barbecue joint, though: It's a modern Chinese eatery named for the Taiwanese concept of "Q" — deliciousness.

The restaurant is the project of Denver bar veteran Jen Mattioni, chef Christopher Lin and front-of-the-house pro Jonathan Pinto. Pinto and Lin worked together in New York City before coming to Denver, where the two met Mattioni and forged a business relationship and an idea for a restaurant based on Lin's Taiwanese background and expertise in regional Chinese cuisine.

Lin's menu dives deep into Chinese culinary traditions, creating complex sauces and using ingredients like Sichuan peppercorns (whose tiny flakes add lip-numbing quality and a slightly lemony flavor to fiery-hot dishes), pig ears, head-on shrimp, turnip cakes (here turned into steak fries alongside a massive, dry-aged ribeye) and pickled mustard greens. A simple dish of braised pork rice pays homage to the braising liquid Lin would steal by the spoonful from his mother's cooking pot.