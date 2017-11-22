Q House Will Bring Modern Chinese Cuisine to Colfax Avenue

Christopher Lin and Jonathan Pinto have worked together in restaurants for years, but not in Denver. Although Pinto grew up in Colorado, he moved to New York City and worked front-of-house positions, where he met Lin, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, who was focusing on a career in high-end Japanese and Chinese eateries. After forming a friendship, the two decided to move to Denver to launch their own project. The result will be Q House, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2018 at 3421 East Colfax Avenue.

Along the way, Pinto met bar manager Jennifer Mattioni while the two were working at Candela Latin Kitchen (and its previous incarnation, Central Bistro & Bar). Mattioni, who has also worked at Mezcal and Leña, signed on as the third partner in the endeavor.