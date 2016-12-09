menu

Que Bueno! A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, December 5-9

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 5:30 p.m.
By Westword Staff
The colorful Que Bueno Suerte opens to the public on Sunday, December 11.EXPAND
The colorful Que Bueno Suerte opens to the public on Sunday, December 11.
Danielle Lirette
The first full week of December brought an arctic blast and an eggnog roundup of ten Denver bars and restaurants embracing the holiday spirit. To break through the icy chill, the kitchen at Que Bueno Suerte is getting fired up for its grand opening on Sunday, December 11; we got a sneak peek of the place this week. Other notable openings around town include a second high-tech coffee bar for Corvus and a fast-casual Asian eatery called Wok Hei in University Hills, which will open softly tomorrow but should be in full swing by next week. In other news:

BARS AND RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*
1000 Degrees Pizza, 10320 Federal Blvd
Corvus Coffee, 4925 South Newport Street
Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, 1911 South Havana Street, Aurora
Que Bueno Suerte (Sunday), 1518 South Pearl Street
Rainy Day Cafe, 2331 East 28th Avenue
Wok Hei (Saturday), 2720 South Colorado Boulevard

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

Que Bueno Suerte!
1518 S. Pearl St.
Denver, Colorado 80210

Wok Hei
2720 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, Colorado 80222

303-759-8882

www.wokheifresh.com

