Chain Reaction: Quiznos Goes Almost Greek With New Gyro Sandwiches

The time has come for me to face one of life's most troubling facts: People — lots of people — eat at fast-food restaurants. Chain eateries hit us with a constant barrage of hyper-palatable foods (those combinations of salt, fat and sugar that our brains find irresistible) and tempt us with new creations based on the findings of market studies and focus groups. Some are outlandish, like KFC's Double Down, while others come in on the tame end of the spectrum. Most new food roll-outs are accompanied with promotional deals, like the new Quiznos gyro flatbread sandwiches that launched today, October 25.

Quiznos is a Denver original, starting out as Quizno's Subs way back in 1981 under founding chef Jimmy Lambatos. Somewhere in the intervening years, the company lost the apostrophe, saving countless dollars in sign-making and menu-printing costs. Inspired by that stroke of efficiency and economy, Quiznos left the "s" off its new Greek-inspired offering, going with the more Americanized (and irritating, to spelling sticklers) "gyro" over the traditional "gyros" — which typically indicates both the singular and plural form. So the first thing you'll want to do when you're standing in line to get your flatbread (or toasted sub or salad, since you can order the meat in all three presentations) is cover your ears so that you don't hear anyone order a "jai-roh" sandwich (we're not in Texas, after all). When it's your turn, step up to the counter and confidently order your "yee-ros," knowing that the clerk may not understand what you're trying to say.