Radical Sasquatch Takes Dumplings to the Street

There may not be a better name out there for a food-service company than Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company. It simultaneously commands attention and creates a dumpling craving — just what founders Lucas Doverspike and Matt Faurot were hoping for. The two launched their food truck in August and have been hitting special events and craft breweries since then with a menu of international dumplings cooked up in both traditional and inventive styles.

"With the legend of the Sasquatch, every culture has its own version," explains Doverspike, "and it's the same with dumplings."

The name isn't just an attention grabber; it's also a nod to the history of its founders. "It's a mashup of our high school nicknames," the Doverspike adds. "Matt was Sasquatch and I used to tell people my middle name was 'Radical,' for some reason."