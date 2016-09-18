menu

Reader: Are Denver's Ethnic Restaurants the Exception to the More-of-the-Same Rule?

Reader: Was That Rooster & Moon Barista Hitting on Me?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Are Denver's Ethnic Restaurants the Exception to the More-of-the-Same Rule?

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 9:11 a.m.
By Westword
Mushroom agnolotti with Brussels sprouts at Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery.
Mushroom agnolotti with Brussels sprouts at Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery.
Danielle Lirette
A A

New restaurants are opening all over Denver, but one reader worries that too many of them are coming from "hipster/trendy empire-builders." And Jan has another concern: 

And the new places seem to all have similar menus. There are vegetables other than kale, beets and Brussels sprouts; I'd like to see them on menus. And we could move past each menu having the required beef dish, chicken dish, and salmon dish (or even worse, tilapia) and a Caesar salad. The proliferation of restaurants has not brought a wider variety of foods, except among ethnic restaurants.

Related Stories

But then there's this from Brett:

Denver has some of the worst ethnic food of any large city in this country. It's quite sad, actually. I'll agree about the Ethiopian food, but that's about it. There is literally not one good Chinese food restaurant in this whole city, not one. The Vietnamese and Thai food leave a lot to be desired as well, and don't even get me started about how bland the Indian food is. Also, not sure if this is considered ethnic or not, but when I first got here, there was not one classic German restaurant in the entire city, let alone a good one, where I could get a decent schnitzel. For Christ's sake, it can be hard to find great Mexican food here. We're in the Southwest, so you'd think Mexican would be a given, but nope.

What do you think of Denver's ethnic restaurants? What do you think of Denver's new restaurants in general?

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >