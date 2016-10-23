menu

Reader: At the Satire Lounge, This Plate Is Hot!

Reader: Rosenberg's Comeback Is Bigger Than the Great Pumpkin!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: At the Satire Lounge, This Plate Is Hot!

Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 5:16 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Satire's sign has been glowing for over five decades.
The Satire's sign has been glowing for over five decades.
Sarah McGill
A A

Sarah McGill's tour of neighborhood bars recently took her to Pete's Satire Lounge, a classic dive on East Colfax Avenue where bartenders have been serving up stiff drinks since the early '60s, and the Smothers Brothers once served up their own unique brand of jokes. But a waiter there became a celebrity in his own right, remembers David: 

I used to live right around the corner when I first moved to Denver (1975) and spent a lot of time supporting Pete's Kitchen and the Satire. They may not be fine dining, but the price was right for a guy just out of college, the staff friendly and they fed you well. The Satire has always be a little "quirky" but I can't tell you how many nights we shared pitchers of "blue" margaritas (same color as antifreeze and about as strong) and eating their Mexi-Greek cuisine. Anyone else remember the colorful waiter (maybe still there)? We'd say "This plate is HOT" in unison with him every visit.

Related Stories

But some things have changed over the years. Adds Emerson:


It hasn't been the same since they painted the inside bright and turned up the lights. I remember it dark, smoky, glittering ceiling, noisy and great.


When was the last time you visited the Satire? 

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Pete's Satire Restaurant and Lounge
More Info
More Info

1920 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-2227

www.petesrestaurants.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >