Reader: Beef, It's What's for Breakfast!
Mark Antonation
Here's reason to rise and shine: the chicken-fried steak and eggs breakfast at Lancer's Diner, which just made our list of 100 Favorite Dishes. Sure, health-conscious Denver residents may be breakfasting with a fruit smoothie or some yogurt, but doesn't this look like a real way to start the day? Some readers think so. Says Brian:
What time does this place open? I plan to be first in line to order that.
Adds Gwen:
Beef: It's what's for breakfast!
Do you occasionally indulge in chicken-fried steak? What's your favorite?
