Reader: Chaotic Concept Adds Up to a Good Time at Mas Kaos

Reader: Chaotic Concept Adds Up to a Good Time at Mas Kaos

Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:33 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Tacos at Mas Kaos.EXPAND
Tacos at Mas Kaos.
Danielle Lirette
Gretchen Kurtz just reviewed Mas Kaos, Patrick Mangold-White's new restaurant in the Berkeley neighborhood that specializes in both pizza and tacos — and tequila. Drink enough of that and the combination seems completely reasonable (and as Mark Antonation discovered, other restaurants around town specialize in the Mexican-Italian combo). But even for sober diners, Mas Kaos definitely has mass appeal — including a great patio that will open at 11:30 a.m. for this sunny October weekend.

Here's how reader Dave assesses Mas Kaos:

Good:
1. Happy Hour 1130-1800
2. Most of the tacos
3. Pizza
4. Salad
5. Service
6. Patio

Bad:
1. Chorizo taco
2. Grinder. Is a horrible joke.

Adds Joe:


The bar and patio alone are reason to go there. Food? Bonus!

What do you think of the Mas Kaos concept? Read Gretchen Kurtz's review of Mas Kaos here.

Mas Kaos
4526 Tennyson St.
Denver, Colorado 80212

720-638-2100

www.maskaosdenver.com

