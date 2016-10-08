Reader: Chaotic Concept Adds Up to a Good Time at Mas Kaos

EXPAND Tacos at Mas Kaos. Danielle Lirette

Gretchen Kurtz just reviewed Mas Kaos, Patrick Mangold-White's new restaurant in the Berkeley neighborhood that specializes in both pizza and tacos — and tequila. Drink enough of that and the combination seems completely reasonable (and as Mark Antonation discovered, other restaurants around town specialize in the Mexican-Italian combo). But even for sober diners, Mas Kaos definitely has mass appeal — including a great patio that will open at 11:30 a.m. for this sunny October weekend.

Here's how reader Dave assesses Mas Kaos:



Good:

1. Happy Hour 1130-1800

2. Most of the tacos

3. Pizza

4. Salad

5. Service

6. Patio Bad:

1. Chorizo taco

2. Grinder. Is a horrible joke.



Adds Joe:



The bar and patio alone are reason to go there. Food? Bonus!

What do you think of the Mas Kaos concept?


