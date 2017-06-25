Reader: Head South for Good Barbecue; Stick With Green Chile in Denver

Southern Hospitality burned out. Danielle Lirette

Even though Southern cooking is hotter than a buttermilk biscuit right now, Colorado's two Southern Hospitality locations and their sibling barbecue joint, Carve, both closed this week. Southern Hospitality was founded in New York City with Justin Timberlake as an original investor (though he's had no ties to the restaurant for years); the downtown Denver outpost sprang up in 2013 with singer Ryan Tedder and his father, Gary, in the ownership group, and a Park Meadows location and Carve on South Colorado Boulevard soon followed. And now all three are gone. Why? Says Sam:

Southern Hospitality was so goddamn expensive. Barbecue is supposed to be food of the people, not some upscale nonsense.



But readers don't just dis Southern Hospitality. Says Olivia:

I'm a born and raised Southerner and I also resided in Denver for a short period of time. I'm sorry to inform you, but not one of the Southern-inspired restaurants in the Denver area actually served Southern foods. Not one. Denver wouldn't know what good barbecue was if it slapped you in the face and then introduced itself. The fried green tomatoes?? Red tomatoes were embarrassed by the preparation and presentation. Cornbread??? Just stop. Seriously. Stop. So when you guys decide you want Southern cuisine, come South and enjoy the hospitality and REAL Southern food.

Adds Sarah:

Coloradans do not understand Southern food and, frankly, I just don't think you can make great barbecue in a place with no humidity. The best barbecue I've had since living in Colorado wouldn't be fit for the dogs back home. Y'all just stick to green chile and when you want good barbecue, visit the South, where it's made properly.



When you want good barbecue, where do you go?