Reader: How About the Top Breakfast Spots Without a Wait?
|
Snooze at Union Station is a popular breakfast spot. Too popular?
Jake Shane
Where will you be eating breakfast this morning? After we published our list of the Ten Best Breakfast Restaurants in Denver, readers offered their own suggestions. Says Gerald:
Benny's at Seventh and Grant, Pete's Kitchen on Colfax. I haven't made it to the renovated Denver Diner, but it's on my list. The places named in this list are next to impossible to get into.
Suggests Erika:
They should make a list of top breakfast places without an hour wait on weekends...or a list of restaurants with wait-list apps?
Or perhaps readers have some other secret breakfast spots they're willing to share?
Related Locations
1962 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206
301 E. 7th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
1701 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80202
