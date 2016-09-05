menu

Reader: I Moved to Texas and Miss Everything About Denver's Dining Scene

Reader: It's Okay for Craft Brewers to Sell Out — But I Won't Buy Their Beer


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: I Moved to Texas and Miss Everything About Denver's Dining Scene

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 10:34 a.m.
By Westword
Green chiles: A true taste of Colorado.EXPAND
Green chiles: A true taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall
A A

A Taste of Colorado, now in Civic Center Park, doesn't capture every taste in town. Laura Shunk, Westword's former restaurant reviewer, just spent a year in China. While she was there, she realized just how much she missed green chile as well as other favorite foods and places in Denver, as she details in "A Taste of Home." 

That inspired readers to dish up their own lists of what they'd miss about the Mile High City. Here's Colin's response: 

Moved to Texas and miss everything about Denver's restaurant scene: Root Down, ChoLon, Zengo, Jabo's, D'Corazon and so so many others that Austin restaurants can't hold a candle to.

Hell, I even miss taking my kids to Casa Bonita!

What would you miss about Denver's dining scene?

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Casa Bonita
More Info
More Info

6715 W. Colfax Ave.
Lakewood, CO 80214

303-232-5115

www.casabonitadenver.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >