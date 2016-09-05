Reader: I Moved to Texas and Miss Everything About Denver's Dining Scene

EXPAND Green chiles: A true taste of Colorado. Brandon Marshall

A Taste of Colorado, now in Civic Center Park, doesn't capture every taste in town. Laura Shunk, Westword's former restaurant reviewer, just spent a year in China. While she was there, she realized just how much she missed green chile as well as other favorite foods and places in Denver, as she details in "A Taste of Home."

That inspired readers to dish up their own lists of what they'd miss about the Mile High City. Here's Colin's response:

Moved to Texas and miss everything about Denver's restaurant scene: Root Down, ChoLon, Zengo, Jabo's, D'Corazon and so so many others that Austin restaurants can't hold a candle to. Hell, I even miss taking my kids to Casa Bonita!



What would you miss about Denver's dining scene?

