menu

Reader: It's Time for Denver to Get Some Good Italian Restaurants

Readers: You Have to Go to My Brother's Bar — a Classic Saloon and Denver Institution


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: It's Time for Denver to Get Some Good Italian Restaurants

Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 8:03 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Reader: It's Time for Denver to Get Some Good Italian Restaurants
Danielle Lirette
A A

Just shy of its hundredth birthday, the Blue Parrot in Louisville turned off its burners and turned out the lights last Sunday. And with that, the metro area lost another storied red-sauce joint — and another piece of its dining history. Says Mary: 

 I took my kids to Blue Parrot for fun outings as they were growing up. Just bought the sauce at King Soopers yesterday. I understand retirement, though. Happy trails to the Colacci family.

Related Stories

But some people won't miss the Blue Parrot. Says Danielle: 

Good. Denver needs some good Italian food. The Italian restaurants I have tried stink. The only good Italian food is at my house.

What do you think of the Italian food around town? The Blue Parrot isn't the only spot that had passed the test of time; check our list of Six Really Old, Old-School Red-Sauce Italian Joints in Denver.

What's your favorite Italian spot — old or new?

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >