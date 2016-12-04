menu

Reader: No Cherry Cricket After Holiday Shopping? Bah, Humbug!

Reader: White Fence Farm Is the Casa Bonita of Chicken Joints


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: No Cherry Cricket After Holiday Shopping? Bah, Humbug!

Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 8:27 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Reader: No Cherry Cricket After Holiday Shopping? Bah, Humbug!
Danielle Lirette
A A

On the night before Thanksgiving, the Cherry Cricket — the iconic, seventy-year-old burger joint in Cherry Creek — suffered a kitchen fire that shuttered it. And while the current owner, Breckenridge-Wynkoop Holdings, was already in the process of turning Breck on Blake, a former brewpub at 2200 Blake Street, into a second Cricket, the original — which is just a year into a twenty-year lease on its home at 2641 East Second Avenue — is closed for the foreseeable future. Says Becky: 

This just ruined my Christmas. 

Related Stories

But others aren't fans. Says John: 

Most overrated burger in Denver. Has been for years.

Replies Susan:

The only thing that made holiday shopping in Cherry Creek palatable was the knowledge that after I was done, I could head to the Cricket and grab a burger (no way is it overrated) and a few beers (which never hurt). Now what will I do? The Cricket closed at Christmas? Bah, humbug.

Maybe Santa will bring a fast remodeling job for the Cricket, one of the last vestiges of the days when Cherry Creek was a modest, walkable (and parkable!) neighborhood in the center of Denver, and the Cherry Cricket was at its heart.

This classic Cricket burger is off the table — for now.
This classic Cricket burger is off the table — for now.
Mark Antonation
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Cherry Cricket - Closed
More Info
More Info

2641 E. 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7666

www.cherrycricket.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >